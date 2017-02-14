PSA: The Owner Of Frank Ancona Honda Is Not A Dead KKK Leader
The death of Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona in Missouri has been a bit of a problem for a Honda dealership in Kansas due to an unfortunate coincidence. Frank Ancona Honda would like everyone to know, and has said as much on its website , that its owner Frank Ancona is in no way related to the KKK leader who was killed earlier this month, reports Automotive News .
