Peugeot Instinct Shooting Brake Concept Revealed in Spain
Peugeot introduced a shooting brake concept vehicle at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, prior to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The French company sees autonomous connected vehicles as the next automotive revolution, and says that the self-driving Instinct Concept was designed with the word "freedom" in mind.
