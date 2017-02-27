Peugeot Instinct Shooting Brake Conce...

Peugeot Instinct Shooting Brake Concept Revealed in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

Peugeot introduced a shooting brake concept vehicle at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, prior to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The French company sees autonomous connected vehicles as the next automotive revolution, and says that the self-driving Instinct Concept was designed with the word "freedom" in mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16) Sun Thorek92 4
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Sat CTguy1955 559
Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr... Feb 24 Ambrosio 1
Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08) Feb 24 Well informed 14
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... Feb 23 lalaura 2
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... Feb 23 lalaura 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) Feb 23 Anna 16
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan '17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC