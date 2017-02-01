No Evidence Driver In Fatal Tesla Cra...

No Evidence Driver In Fatal Tesla Crash Was Watching a DVD: Police

When Joshua Brown was killed last summer after his Tesla Model S in Autopilot mode crashed into a tractor trailer, the incident was compounded by the claim that he was watching a Harry Potter film at the time . But a new report says police found no evidence that's true, according to The Verge .

