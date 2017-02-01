Nissan Should Replace The Titan With This Diesel-Powered Off-Road Van
About a year ago Nissan launched the completely new Titan XD pickup truck to attack the utility segment anew. The truck isn't selling that well compared to its rivals, but the company hasn't lost its sense of humor-they went ahead and stuff its diesel 4x4 drivetrain into a cargo van, awesomeness ensues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|5 hr
|wgmoore
|298
|Junk My Car, Auto Salvage, Cash for Cars, ... (Jan '12)
|Wed
|ChrisMaq
|31
|Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong
|Wed
|DC Dave
|2
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Jan 31
|Ldixon617
|175
|'02 Pathfinder, crank - no start.. No spark! ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 31
|dennis
|9
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Jan 31
|company
|34
|Chevy touts Bolt as special, but not weird
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC