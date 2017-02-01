Nissan Should Replace The Titan With ...

Nissan Should Replace The Titan With This Diesel-Powered Off-Road Van

16 hrs ago

About a year ago Nissan launched the completely new Titan XD pickup truck to attack the utility segment anew. The truck isn't selling that well compared to its rivals, but the company hasn't lost its sense of humor-they went ahead and stuff its diesel 4x4 drivetrain into a cargo van, awesomeness ensues.

