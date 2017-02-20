NHRA Circle K Winternationals at Pomo...

NHRA Circle K Winternationals at Pomona, qualifying results, Sunday elimination pairings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

After a delay to dry the track after overnight rain, rain, which had shortened Friday's session, Saturday at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, was rain and delay free. Leah Pritchett raced to her second career Top Fuel No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump 4 hr Ainu 3
2018 Nissan Leaf Â– Straight From the Future 13 hr VanjaIbanez 1
2018 Toyota Tundra Â– Redesigned for Perfection Sat VanjaIbanez 1
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) Sat faucets 35
Poll LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08) Feb 9 John Shackleford 249
OBDSTAR Upgrade Announcement(02-07-2017) Feb 8 uobd2 1
mpps v18 Feb 8 lalaura 21
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,660 • Total comments across all topics: 278,803,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC