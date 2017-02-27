Mother And Child Killed After Speeding Porsche Crashes Into Parked Car
A 24 year-old allegedly lost control of his speeding Porsche on a motorway in Greece yesterday and crashed into a mother and her 3 year-old daughter sitting in a parked car. Four people, including two in the Porsche, were killed in the crash and subsequent explosion.
