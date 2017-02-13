Mexico's Nissan Tsuru Goes Out In A B...

Mexico's Nissan Tsuru Goes Out In A Blaze Of Perfect Deathtrap Glory

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Green-and-white Volkswagen Beetles are no longer a familiar sight on Mexico City's roads, and very soon, the Nissan Tsuru -the Mexican-market, early 1990s Sentra that has survived into the age of Twitter fights and organic bacon boutiques because of its cheapness and practicality-will be gone as well. It's just not safe anymore, unfortunately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
obdstar x300 dp 6 hr eobdtool 5
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump 22 hr Russian Ainu 7
OBDSTAR Tools Functions Upgrade Announcement on... Mon My Car repair Park 2
OBDSTAR DP PAD Full Version Key Programmer Mon My Car repair Park 1
Programming new keys on Skoda Octavia 2001 Sun Ambrosio 1
2018 Nissan Leaf Â– Straight From the Future Sun VanjaIbanez 1
2018 Toyota Tundra Â– Redesigned for Perfection Sat VanjaIbanez 1
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC