Mexican tariff could hit lower-income car buyers Study: Trump's proposed 20% tariff could hit hardest against lower-income car buyers A Fiat 500 cabrio edition is reflected in the hubcaps of a Fiat 500 1957 Edition displayed at Chrysler Group President Trump's proposed 20% tariff on products from Mexico could hit hardest against lower-income car buyers, a new study finds. That's because more than a third of subcompact cars sold in the U.S. with price tags less than $20,000 come out of Mexico.

