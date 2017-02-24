Mercedes studying U.S. sales of new pickup UPDATED: 2/24/17 10:40 am ET - add details
Mercedes-Benz Vans division is looking closely at growing demand in the U.S. for midsize pickups to determine whether there is potential to launch the X class in the market, divisional head Volker Mornhinweg said. Mercedes-Benz Vans has developed its first pickup, a Nissan-based model to be sold in South America and Europe , but has so far shied away from launching it in the U.S. because customers there have traditionally preferred full-sized vehicles.
