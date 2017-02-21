Man cons dealership out of a Maserati
A 2016 Maserati GranTurismo is still missing after a man stole it during a test drive in Florida. Joining the annals of not-so-smart criminals, however, the alleged con man is behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Thorek92
|4
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CTguy1955
|559
|Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr...
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|1
|Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08)
|Feb 24
|Well informed
|14
|Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost...
|Feb 23
|lalaura
|2
|El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo...
|Feb 23
|lalaura
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Feb 23
|Anna
|16
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC