Luxembourg starts criminal case over vehicle emissions

Luxembourg has started criminal proceedings in response to the Volkswagen Group diesel-emissions scandal, saying on Monday that regulators had been cheated by car manufacturers. Following an investigation into the scandal, the European Union country's infrastructure minister said it was lodging a complaint with prosecutors without naming any of the parties under suspicion.

