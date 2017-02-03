Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali explains why 2017 will be a game-changer for the brand
Lamborghini is about to become bigger than it's ever been since it was founded in 1963 - much bigger. The expansion will be driven by the addition of previewed by the Urus concept at the 2012 edition of the Beijing Auto Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Fri
|wgmoore
|298
|Junk My Car, Auto Salvage, Cash for Cars, ... (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|ChrisMaq
|31
|Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong
|Feb 1
|DC Dave
|2
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Jan 31
|Ldixon617
|175
|'02 Pathfinder, crank - no start.. No spark! ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 31
|dennis
|9
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Jan 31
|company
|34
|Chevy touts Bolt as special, but not weird
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC