Jari Matti Latvala gives Toyota first WRC victory since 1999
Jari-Matti Latvala's 17th career victory was one of his most emotional. Facing the real possibility of missing the season after his Volkswagen team withdrew from WRC at the end of 2016, the Finnish driver made a late deal with Toyota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|OBDSTAR Tools Functions Upgrade Announcement on...
|3 hr
|My Car repair Park
|2
|OBDSTAR DP PAD Full Version Key Programmer
|3 hr
|My Car repair Park
|1
|Programming new keys on Skoda Octavia 2001
|5 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|2018 Nissan Leaf Â– Straight From the Future
|Sun
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2018 Toyota Tundra Â– Redesigned for Perfection
|Sat
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Sat
|faucets
|35
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC