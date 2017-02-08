It's Good to Be King: Extended-Cab Bo...

It's Good to Be King: Extended-Cab Body Style Added to Nissan Titan

1 hr ago Read more: Car and Driver

To little surprise, Nissan unveiled a King Cab variant of its Titan and Titan XD pickup trucks at the Chicago auto show . Bookended by the two-door single-cab and four-door crew-cab styles, the new King Cab sports two traditional doors for the driver and front-seat passenger and two rear-hinged doors for back-seat access.

