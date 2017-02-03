I Can't Believe This Motorcycle Mosh ...

I Can't Believe This Motorcycle Mosh Pit Is Actually A Sport

9 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

While you were out drinking last night, about 90 lunatics on dirt bikes were going to war with each other over ridiculous terrain in the pitch-black Mojave desert. Just... just watch.

