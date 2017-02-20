How Hyundai shot its emotional Super Bowl ad -- during the game
Hyundai visually transported three soldiers to Houston's NRG Stadium using 360-degree pods that placed them in a suite with their family members attending the game. The soldiers -- who are on a military base in Zagan, Poland -- were surrounded by a screen that allowed them to look around the NRG suite and see the field as if they were in the stadium.
