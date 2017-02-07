Holy Crap You Can Watch Rock Crawler ...

Holy Crap You Can Watch Rock Crawler Racing Live From The Desert Right Now

We're in the throes of King Of The Hammers Week 2017, where all kinds of motorized mayhem is going down in the harsh wasteland of Johnson Valley, California. Tonight, scratch-built 4x4s are clawing up paths that would make mountain goats nervous in the Vision X Shootout, which you can watch in real time from the comfort of your computer! What a time to be alive.

