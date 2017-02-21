Here Is A Question: What Do You Do Wh...

Here Is A Question: What Do You Do When Your Airplane Movie Has Sex Scenes In It?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Last week, I was on a flight to California, flipping through the various movies I could watch on the headrest. Boogie Nights was available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... 2 hr lalaura 2
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... 3 hr uobd2 1
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) 4 hr Anna 16
News EPA rates VW's 2017 e-Golf at 126 mpg-e and boo... 7 hr Solarman 1
5x127mm Wheel Spacers Features & Details Wed newtuckspring 1
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? Tue louiecwel 3
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Tue Natta 178
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan '17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC