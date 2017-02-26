Her brand helps others brand themselves: The design maven who helped name TiVo and Kindle
Karin Hibma of Cronan, a Berkeley-based brand strategy and design firm, is propelled by a can-do attitude. The gig: Karin Hibma, 65, is co-founder and principal of brand-strategy consulting firm Cronan , based in Berkeley, and is best known for coming up with the names for TiVo and Amazon's Kindle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|7 hr
|CTguy1955
|559
|Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr...
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|1
|Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Well informed
|14
|Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost...
|Thu
|lalaura
|2
|El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo...
|Thu
|lalaura
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Anna
|16
|EPA rates VW's 2017 e-Golf at 126 mpg-e and boo...
|Feb 23
|Solarman
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC