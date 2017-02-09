Harley-Davidson Road King Special: a ...

Harley-Davidson Road King Special: a new look for an old standard

Harley-Davidson has unleashed a tough-looking new version of its traditional Road King model -- the Road King Special. Seeking to broaden its appeal while maintaining its heritage, Harley-Davidson will offer its traditional Road King motorcycle in new, nontraditional livery.

