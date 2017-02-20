Haas F1 preparing for its second season

Haas F1 preparing for its second season

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Although the second season for new F1 teams is notoriously difficult, so far things seem to be going well for Haas F1. Former Renault driver Kevin Magnussen is settling into his new job and Auto Motor und Sport reports that the 2017 Haas car, the VF17, is coming along nicely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2018 Toyota 4Runner Sun VanjaIbanez 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Feb 3 wgmoore 298
Junk My Car, Auto Salvage, Cash for Cars, ... (Jan '12) Feb 1 ChrisMaq 31
News Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong Feb 1 DC Dave 2
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Jan 31 Ldixon617 175
'02 Pathfinder, crank - no start.. No spark! ... (Apr '08) Jan 31 dennis 9
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) Jan 31 company 34
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC