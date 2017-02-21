GM worker released from hospital afte...

GM worker released from hospital after stabbing at Wentzville plant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A worker at General Motors' Wentzville assembly plant in Missouri has been released from the hospital after being stabbed five times Wednesday night at the plant, according to officials. The nonfatal incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08) 5 hr Well informed 14
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... 13 hr lalaura 2
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... 17 hr lalaura 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) 20 hr Anna 16
News EPA rates VW's 2017 e-Golf at 126 mpg-e and boo... 23 hr Solarman 1
5x127mm Wheel Spacers Features & Details Wed newtuckspring 1
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? Tue louiecwel 3
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan '17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC