GM Sale of Opel to PSA Valued at $2 Billion

With a valuation of $2 billion, negotiations over the sale of GM's European brand , Opel, to the PSA group have advanced with the possibility of an agreement to be made as early as next week, sources familiar with the matter said. The value assessment is comprised of roughly $1 billion in cash and about $1 billion in liabilities, but the amount is still fluid, according to the sources who wish not to be identified as negotiations are private.The valuation does not include Opel's sister brand Vauxhall .

