GM Sale of Opel to PSA Valued at $2 Billion
With a valuation of $2 billion, negotiations over the sale of GM's European brand , Opel, to the PSA group have advanced with the possibility of an agreement to be made as early as next week, sources familiar with the matter said. The value assessment is comprised of roughly $1 billion in cash and about $1 billion in liabilities, but the amount is still fluid, according to the sources who wish not to be identified as negotiations are private.The valuation does not include Opel's sister brand Vauxhall .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|Thu
|derekearl84
|2
|This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|3
|Buy Launch X431 V Tablet Full System Diagnostic...
|Thu
|My Car repair Park
|3
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Bob
|8
|How to activate Mercedes W176 electric folding...
|Feb 15
|Ambrosio
|1
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|Feb 15
|uwongton
|14
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|Feb 15
|Russian Ainu
|8
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC