GM Has Never Known What The Hell To D...

GM Has Never Known What The Hell To Do With Opel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Jalopnik

Now, again , it's rumored that General Motors may be selling its German division Opel to Europe's last-standing collection of automotive fuckups, PSA Peugeot CitroA n. This is not a surprise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16) 16 hr Bob 8
How to activate Mercedes W176 electric folding... 21 hr Ambrosio 1
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) Wed uwongton 14
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump Wed Russian Ainu 8
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Jun '16) Wed lalaura 3
mpps v18 Tue eobdtool 22
clone Miracle A9: SEC-E9 key cutting machine Tue lalaura 1
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC