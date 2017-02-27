GM dials up discounts on pickups as r...

GM dials up discounts on pickups as rivals tread on turf

Read more: Anniston Star

General Motors boosted incentives on its pickup models this month after its biggest foes gained ground, intensifying a price war within the U.S. auto market's most hotly contested segment. Discounts averaged about $6,996 for the Chevrolet Silverado and $5,315 for the GMC Sierra this month through Feb. 12, according to J.D. Power dealer data obtained by Bloomberg News.

