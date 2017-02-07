Give A C6 Corvette A Fancy Name And Zagato Body And Suddenly It Costs $125,999 Used
I have never heard of the Zagato-designed Perana Z-One, but one is for sale now. I have seen its guppy-looking face and it's lovely two-tone curves and we're going to talk about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com
|11 hr
|uobd2
|2
|(Solved)CN900mini/ND900mini 1.22.2.15 firmware ...
|Mon
|uobd2
|1
|2018 Toyota 4Runner
|Feb 5
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Feb 3
|wgmoore
|298
|Junk My Car, Auto Salvage, Cash for Cars, ... (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|ChrisMaq
|31
|Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong
|Feb 1
|DC Dave
|2
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Jan 31
|Ldixon617
|175
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC