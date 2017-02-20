Ghosn outlines Brexit, NAFTA uncertainties facing Renault-Nissan
Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn acknowledged that uncertainties surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union and a possible renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement under President Donald Trump posed "risks" for Renault and its Japanese partner, Nissan, in 2017. The Nissan plant in Sunderland, England, became a political flash point last year ahead of the Brexit referendum after Ghosn warned that the company might halt investment there if a "leave" vote prevailed.
