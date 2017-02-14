Ford Spending $200 Million on New Wind Tunnel Test Facility
When you add a supercar like the Ford GT to your lineup and return to Le Mans, the sophistication of your product can outstrip the sophistication of your testing facilities. To that end, Ford is spending $200 million on a new complex to improve product technology and design, and that includes a new wind tunnel for better aerodynamic data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|uwongton
|14
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|11 hr
|Russian Ainu
|8
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|lalaura
|3
|mpps v18
|16 hr
|eobdtool
|22
|clone Miracle A9: SEC-E9 key cutting machine
|19 hr
|lalaura
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|21 hr
|Bryan
|299
|obdstar x300 dp
|Tue
|eobdtool
|5
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC