Ford Spending $200 Million on New Wind Tunnel Test Facility

When you add a supercar like the Ford GT to your lineup and return to Le Mans, the sophistication of your product can outstrip the sophistication of your testing facilities. To that end, Ford is spending $200 million on a new complex to improve product technology and design, and that includes a new wind tunnel for better aerodynamic data.

