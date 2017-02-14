For $79,000, Is This Pulled-From-Stor...

For $79,000, Is This Pulled-From-Storage 1970 Porsche 914-6 A Sick Six?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The seller of today's Nice Price or Crack Pipe Porsche calls it "probably the most significant 914-6 find in recent years." He's certainly priced it as such, and we'll now need to decide if we find that price to be too significant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clone Miracle A9: SEC-E9 key cutting machine 50 min lalaura 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 2 hr Bryan 299
obdstar x300 dp 18 hr eobdtool 5
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump Mon Russian Ainu 7
OBDSTAR Tools Functions Upgrade Announcement on... Mon My Car repair Park 2
OBDSTAR DP PAD Full Version Key Programmer Mon My Car repair Park 1
Programming new keys on Skoda Octavia 2001 Sun Ambrosio 1
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC