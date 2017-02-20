For $27,800, Could This Supercharged ...

For $27,800, Could This Supercharged 2000 Porsche 911 Carrara Be A Super (Charged) Deal?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

According to its ad, today's Nice Price or Crack Pipe Porsche 911 has had "thousands in upgrades." Some of those are under the radar-including a radar detector-but could they all add up to you seeing fit to pay its asking price? This week's forecast called for two days of rusty Toyotas followed by a period of high pressure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? 17 hr derekearl84 2
News This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa... 19 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 3
Buy Launch X431 V Tablet Full System Diagnostic... 19 hr My Car repair Park 3
FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16) Thu Bob 8
How to activate Mercedes W176 electric folding... Wed Ambrosio 1
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) Wed uwongton 14
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump Wed Russian Ainu 8
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan '17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC