For $27,800, Could This Supercharged 2000 Porsche 911 Carrara Be A Super (Charged) Deal?
According to its ad, today's Nice Price or Crack Pipe Porsche 911 has had "thousands in upgrades." Some of those are under the radar-including a radar detector-but could they all add up to you seeing fit to pay its asking price? This week's forecast called for two days of rusty Toyotas followed by a period of high pressure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|17 hr
|derekearl84
|2
|This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa...
|19 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|3
|Buy Launch X431 V Tablet Full System Diagnostic...
|19 hr
|My Car repair Park
|3
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Bob
|8
|How to activate Mercedes W176 electric folding...
|Wed
|Ambrosio
|1
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|Wed
|uwongton
|14
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|Wed
|Russian Ainu
|8
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC