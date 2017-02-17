Fire Truck Plunges Into Crater As Storms Annihilate Southern California Roads
How bad were the recent storms in Southern California? Ask the owners of the cars that fell into sinkholes-including a fire truck-as rain pummeled the area's roadways over the past few days. Several vehicles fell into craters as roadways gave out during what local news reports have described as the strongest storms in years .
