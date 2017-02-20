Fiat Chrysler scraps Alfa Giulia Spor...

Fiat Chrysler scraps Alfa Giulia Sport Wagon

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Do you remember the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport Wagon that was expected to come in March at the Geneva Auto Show? The one that was supposed to compete with the BMW 3-series touring wagon? Alfa has determined that a sport wagon would be a little too much like the brand's first-ever crossover, the Stelvio. "We have decided not to make a Giulia Sport Wagon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) 8 hr faucets 35
Poll LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08) Thu John Shackleford 249
OBDSTAR Upgrade Announcement(02-07-2017) Wed uobd2 1
mpps v18 Wed lalaura 21
MPPS V18 software download on Mega (100% working) Wed lalaura 1
OBDSTAR DP PAD Tablet Function List Wed car-diagnostic-tool 2
Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com Feb 8 uobd2 2
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,770,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC