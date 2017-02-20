Fiat Chrysler scraps Alfa Giulia Sport Wagon
Do you remember the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport Wagon that was expected to come in March at the Geneva Auto Show? The one that was supposed to compete with the BMW 3-series touring wagon? Alfa has determined that a sport wagon would be a little too much like the brand's first-ever crossover, the Stelvio. "We have decided not to make a Giulia Sport Wagon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|faucets
|35
|LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08)
|Thu
|John Shackleford
|249
|OBDSTAR Upgrade Announcement(02-07-2017)
|Wed
|uobd2
|1
|mpps v18
|Wed
|lalaura
|21
|MPPS V18 software download on Mega (100% working)
|Wed
|lalaura
|1
|OBDSTAR DP PAD Tablet Function List
|Wed
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com
|Feb 8
|uobd2
|2
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC