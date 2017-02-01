Ferrari F1 legend says Sebastian Vett...

Ferrari F1 legend says Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull departure was a mistake

Sebastian Vettel's 2015 switch from Red Bull to Ferrari was a mistake. That's the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, referring to the fact that the quadruple world champion's switch to the famous Italian marque was compared at the time to his mentor Michael Schumacher's move two decades ago.

Chicago, IL

