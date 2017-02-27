Ferrari Accused Of Allowing Illegal O...

Ferrari Accused Of Allowing Illegal Odometer Rollbacks In New Lawsuit

Ferrari's relationship with the concepts of "truth" and "fairness" has occasionally been a bit like one of their cars on a set of bald tires: fast and loose. Now, in a lawsuit from a longtime Ferrari salesperson, the company is accused of authorizing the use of devices that allow used Ferraris odometers to be rolled back, sometimes all the way to zero.

