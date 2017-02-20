Ex-VW chairman Piech refuses to testify in German emissions inquiry
Piech informed top directors at VW about potential cheating six months before the scandal became public, a German report said. HAMBURG/BERLIN -- Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former CEO Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
