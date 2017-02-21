EPA rates VW's 2017 e-Golf at 126 mpg-e and boosts range to 125 miles

An upgraded lithium ion battery pack and electric motor have enabled the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf achieve a 126 mpg-e city rating and a doubled estimated range to 125 miles from U.S. regulators. Overall, the EPA rated the battery-electric 2017 e-Golf at the electric equivalent of 126 mpg city/111 mpg highway/119 combined, the automaker said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.