Dozen $4 million supercars recalled along with 5,900 Lamborghinis

The dozen owners of Lamborghini Venenos -- an ultra-rare supercar that cost $4 million and up -- will be receiving some bad news via registered mail: their Italian dream machines are being recalled. The 12-cylinder, 750-horsepower models that Automobili Lamborghini SpA billed as a "street-legal racing car" are among about 5,900 Aventadors the carmaker will recall worldwide over risks that a fuel system fault could lead to fires, the company said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.