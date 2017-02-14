Dozen $4 million supercars recalled a...

Dozen $4 million supercars recalled along with 5,900 Lamborghinis

16 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

The dozen owners of Lamborghini Venenos -- an ultra-rare supercar that cost $4 million and up -- will be receiving some bad news via registered mail: their Italian dream machines are being recalled. The 12-cylinder, 750-horsepower models that Automobili Lamborghini SpA billed as a "street-legal racing car" are among about 5,900 Aventadors the carmaker will recall worldwide over risks that a fuel system fault could lead to fires, the company said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

