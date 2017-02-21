Do You Care If Your Car Comes With Ph...

Do You Care If Your Car Comes With Phone Apps?

For the last couple years we've been hearing automakers blather on about the importance of "connectivity solutions" and ways to marry your car with your phone, even beyond AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay. Do you need "achievements" to unlock to enjoy driving? Do you want them? The 2017 Kia Soul Turbo I'm testing out this week has AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay, which, as you probably know, pretty much just project the phone's menu onto the car's infotainment screen.

Chicago, IL

