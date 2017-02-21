Do You Care If Your Car Comes With Phone Apps?
For the last couple years we've been hearing automakers blather on about the importance of "connectivity solutions" and ways to marry your car with your phone, even beyond AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay. Do you need "achievements" to unlock to enjoy driving? Do you want them? The 2017 Kia Soul Turbo I'm testing out this week has AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay, which, as you probably know, pretty much just project the phone's menu onto the car's infotainment screen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|CTguy1955
|559
|Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr...
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|1
|Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Well informed
|14
|Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost...
|Thu
|lalaura
|2
|El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo...
|Thu
|lalaura
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Anna
|16
|EPA rates VW's 2017 e-Golf at 126 mpg-e and boo...
|Feb 23
|Solarman
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC