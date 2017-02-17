Details on Manual-Only BMW M2 M Performance Edition Leak
BMW 's dealership ordering system appears to have leaked the upcoming M2 M Performance Edition ahead of its official introduction, reports BMW Blog . Under the ordering code ZL9, the 2017 BMW M2 M Performance Edition will only be available to U.S. customers and will be limited to just 150 units.
