Daytona 500 heartbreak: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson run out of gas while leading
Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson led three of the final four laps of the Daytona 500 but ran out of fuel before they could lead the final one at the Great American Race. Larson took the white flag and seemed poised to win at the World Center of Speed but just couldn't make it to the end.
