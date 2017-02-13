Dallas-based Service King could fetch $2 billion if private equity owners sell
The private equity owners of Dallas-based auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC are considering a sale of the company, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. Service King's owners, Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, have had discussions with bankers about starting a sale process this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.
