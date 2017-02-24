Dallas auto finance giant to stop using GPS-tracking, ignition kill switches to repo cars
Dallas-based Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., one of the country's biggest subprime auto lenders, has decided not to use GPS-tracking and ignition kill switch technology as regulators clamp down on the devices, an executive said. Car lenders use the devices to help them find and repossess cars when borrowers default on loans, which is becoming increasingly common amid a lending boom.
