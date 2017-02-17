Dale Earnhardt Jr. happy to be on front row for NASCAR Daytona 500
He may not have the pole, but, barring any unforeseen circumstances, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start his first race back on the front row. Earnhardt will start the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Daytona 500 in second place.
