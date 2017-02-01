Daimler earnings rise 3% in Q4: cautious outlook for 2017
Daimler reported a fourth-quarter earnings increase of 3 percent year-on-year and gave a tepid earnings outlook for 2017 as aggressive spending to develop next-generation cars holds back gains at Mercedes-Benz and heavy truck demand slumps. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose to 3.58 billion euros in the quarter, Daimler said on Thursday.
