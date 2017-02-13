Counterfeit Ferrari And Lamborghini S...

Counterfeit Ferrari And Lamborghini Shop Busted In Spain

When you see a Ferrari or a Lamborghini drive by, rarely do you think, "That's probably fake." Believe it or not, sometimes they are, and once again a shop in Spain is set to pay the price.

