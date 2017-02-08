Corolla turns 50, gets new styling and safety features
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2017 Toyota Corolla 50th anniversary special edition. Toyota is marking 50 years of its stalwart and economical Corolla sedan with new styling, an upgraded interior, standard backup camera and more safety features than ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OBDSTAR Upgrade Announcement(02-07-2017)
|2 hr
|uobd2
|1
|mpps v18
|3 hr
|lalaura
|21
|MPPS V18 software download on Mega (100% working)
|6 hr
|lalaura
|1
|OBDSTAR DP PAD Tablet Function List
|6 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com
|23 hr
|uobd2
|2
|(Solved)CN900mini/ND900mini 1.22.2.15 firmware ...
|Mon
|uobd2
|1
|2018 Toyota 4Runner
|Feb 5
|VanjaIbanez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC