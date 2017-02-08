Consulting the engineers on what make...

Consulting the engineers on what makes the Corvette C7.R such a good race car

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

Chuck Houghton, Senior Engineering Manager for Corvette Racing, and also the lead race engineer for the #4 car . The road-going C7 Corvette has benefited mightly from the ongoing racing program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08) 9 hr John Shackleford 249
OBDSTAR Upgrade Announcement(02-07-2017) 16 hr uobd2 1
mpps v18 18 hr lalaura 21
MPPS V18 software download on Mega (100% working) 20 hr lalaura 1
OBDSTAR DP PAD Tablet Function List 21 hr car-diagnostic-tool 2
Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com Wed uobd2 2
(Solved)CN900mini/ND900mini 1.22.2.15 firmware ... Feb 6 uobd2 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC