Carlos Ghosn steps down as Nissan's CEO

Carlos Ghosn steps down as Nissan's CEO

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Carlos Ghosn, the long-serving chief executive who rescued Nissan Motor Co. from bankruptcy, is stepping down as CEO, having nearly finished his latest business plan and driven the Renault-Nissan Alliance to new heights with the acquisition of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Ghosn, who joined Nissan in 1999 from France's Renault SA and became Nissan's CEO two years later, will retain his position as chairman of Japan's second-biggest automaker, the company said in a statement Thursday in Tokyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... 1 hr lalaura 2
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... 5 hr lalaura 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) 7 hr Anna 16
News EPA rates VW's 2017 e-Golf at 126 mpg-e and boo... 10 hr Solarman 1
5x127mm Wheel Spacers Features & Details Wed newtuckspring 1
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? Tue louiecwel 3
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Tue Natta 178
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC