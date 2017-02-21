Carlos Ghosn steps down as Nissan's CEO
Carlos Ghosn, the long-serving chief executive who rescued Nissan Motor Co. from bankruptcy, is stepping down as CEO, having nearly finished his latest business plan and driven the Renault-Nissan Alliance to new heights with the acquisition of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Ghosn, who joined Nissan in 1999 from France's Renault SA and became Nissan's CEO two years later, will retain his position as chairman of Japan's second-biggest automaker, the company said in a statement Thursday in Tokyo.
