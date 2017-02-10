Canadian CEOs brace for NAFTA changes as Trump and Trudeau meet
Canada and the U.S. have knitted together one of the world's most integrated economies since signing free trade agreements 30 years ago, trading everything from fertilizer to oil, auto parts to drugs. As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Washington to meet President Donald Trump today, Canadian companies are hoping it doesn't all unravel in a trade war.
