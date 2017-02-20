Buick deploys Cam Newton for Super Bowl spot, leverages Instagram ads
Buick's 30-second spot featuring Carolina quarterback Cam Newton and supermodel Miranda Kerr is slated to run in the first quarter. Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton didn't make it back to the big game this year, so he used his talents to help a crew of Pee Wee footballers in Buick's Super Bowl spot to tout the Cascada and hot-selling Encore.
